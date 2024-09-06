Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.44

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 34892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

PAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

