Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) CEO Jason Katz Buys 25,000 Shares

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Katz bought 25,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,989.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paltalk Price Performance

Shares of PALT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PALT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Paltalk at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

