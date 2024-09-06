Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2.7%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $339.62 and last traded at $345.55. 1,074,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,344,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,572 shares of company stock valued at $111,126,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.