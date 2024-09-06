PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.0 million-$467.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.7 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PD opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.