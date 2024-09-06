Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 282 ($3.71) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 259.40 ($3.41).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($57,392.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 414 shares of company stock worth $44,814. Corporate insiders own 34.49% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
