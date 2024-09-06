Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Buys £71,750 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £71,750 ($94,345.83).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($282,643.00).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.20. The firm has a market cap of £194.60 million, a PE ratio of 772.22 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.72).

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

