Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,757.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,645.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.39. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,818.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

