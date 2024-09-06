ONUS Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $58.03 million and $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59772333 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

