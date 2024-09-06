OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $27.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $27.56 million and $5.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

