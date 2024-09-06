Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $52.93. 4,208,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,358,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

