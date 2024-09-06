NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Plans $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 41,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Insider Activity at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 956 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.