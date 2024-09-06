Northland Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

