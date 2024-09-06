Noble Financial Comments on Aurania Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aurania Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

CVE ARU opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.63. Aurania Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

