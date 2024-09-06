NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 0.3% Higher

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.86 and last traded at $81.07. Approximately 1,332,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,372,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

