Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

