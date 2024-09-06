NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of NewtekOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,649 shares of company stock worth $183,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

