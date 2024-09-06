Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 452,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,222. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

