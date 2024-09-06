Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

