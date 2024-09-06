nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCNO. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 83.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

