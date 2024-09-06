Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,684.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00075238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007032 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

