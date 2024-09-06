NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital lowered NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343.57 ($4.52).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 339.20 ($4.46) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.90). The firm has a market cap of £28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 721.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,829.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($4,047.13). 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

