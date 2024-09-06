Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NATR opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

