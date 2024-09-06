National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,720 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.27% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $78,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after buying an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,069,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,828,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

