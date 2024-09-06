National Bank of Canada FI Buys 161,928 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

LHX opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average is $220.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $8,319,939. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

