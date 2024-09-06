National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Christopher S. Randall Sells 3,750 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

