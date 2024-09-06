NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 5.3%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 28,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 26,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

NanoXplore Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

