N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $912.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $896.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

