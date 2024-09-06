Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.18). 56,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 67,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £96.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,615.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.68.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

