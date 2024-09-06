Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.00

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 94138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorpoint Group

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The company has a market capitalization of £136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.56 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84), for a total value of £140,000 ($184,089.41). Insiders own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.