Morgan Stanley Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 342,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

