Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $483.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.52 and a 200 day moving average of $415.63. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $490.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.