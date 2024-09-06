Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,045.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.23. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

