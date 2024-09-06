Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.92. 808,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,395,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.