Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $365.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.71.
Methode Electronics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
