MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MercadoLibre by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,038.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,807.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,658.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

