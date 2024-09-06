MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEIP. Laidlaw downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

