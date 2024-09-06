McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCRAA remained flat at $47.23 during trading on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

