McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.700-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.93.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $514.75 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $405.50 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,001. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

