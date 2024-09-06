McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.75-$32.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19. McKesson also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.93.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.80. The stock had a trading volume of 162,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,346. McKesson has a 12 month low of $412.64 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,106 shares of company stock worth $4,881,001. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

