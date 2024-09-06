MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.