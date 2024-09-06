MCF Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.5 %

SNA opened at $272.09 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

