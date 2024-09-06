MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

