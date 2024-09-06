MCF Advisors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.28. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

