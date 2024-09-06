MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 13,677 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 611.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.