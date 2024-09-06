Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

