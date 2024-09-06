Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Intapp by 46.2% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intapp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,850 over the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

