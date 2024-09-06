Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

