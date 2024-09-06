Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,575 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.