Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 18.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $251.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

