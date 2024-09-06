Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $478.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

